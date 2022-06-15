HOUSTON (CW39) RISE Rooftop announced today that musician and former member of heavy metal band Motley Crue is coming to town.

Lee, famous for his long-term career as drummer for the 80’s metal band and began a string of hit releases throughout the decade—1983’s Shout at the Devil, 1985’s Theatre of Pain, 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls, and 1989’s Dr. Feelgood—establishing the quartet as one of the biggest hard rock/metal bands of the 1980s. Since then, Lee has pursued many solo musical projects since the 80’s.

He is also famous for his former marriages to blonde bombshell icons and actresses Heather Locklear and pinup Pamela Anderson. Anderson recently wrapped a run on Broadway as a Roxy Heart in CHICAGO. Anderson and Lee have two grown sons.

DJ Aero joins Lee in the August event. Don’t expect to see a drummer showcase though. The two performed together back in 2010 in a DJ showcase together. Maybe expect the same format this summer.