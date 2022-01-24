HOUSTON (KIAH) The “Marching Storm” is coming to the CW39 airwaves TONIGHT! The Historical Prairie View A & M University Band that’s been a fixture for more than 80 years, is now the focus of an incredible docuseries that brings the power of this remarkable band, right to you home.

“MARCH” airs tonight, January 24, at 7pm on CW39 Houston. It showcases the dynamic energy, precision, hard work and dedication of the PVAMU students and staff, that make up the drum majors, dancers and more. As one of the most prestigious HBCU bands in the country, the pressure and the stakes are high to maintain that excellence, for the crowds and themselves, in the shadow of a legacy and standard that is a reflection of its rich history.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with PVAMU Band Director Dr. Tim Zachery, and Senior Drum Major Aaron Best about this docuseries, before the series aired. Hear what they have to say about what viewers will see, what’s it like to be part of so much history and more. Watch the interview!