HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a beloved book series that fans have loved for decades. Now it’s a new CW TV Show and it hits the air TONIGHT! It’s “Tom Swift”, and will bring lots of excitement to the new summer line up.

Starring Tian Richards, he plays “Tom Swift”— a brilliant M.I.T. grad. He uses science, charm, sophistication, wit and an endless supply of high tech gadgets, to find his way in the world. He joins forces with his friend Zenzi, played by Ashleigh Murray, who is a business visionary. Together, along with a cast a characters, go on a world wind quest for truth, adventure and justice.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with these stars to talk about this show, in this extended interview below. Then watch the show’s premiere tonight and catch it every Tuesday night at 8pm, right here on CW39!!