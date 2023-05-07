HOUSTON (KIAH) – Popular city’s premiere Black-owned destination for collectable fashion sneakers and designer streetwear since 2018, Agenda Houston, has now Travis Scott’s fifth Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration sneaker that just dropped has fans scrambling to enter contests, download apps, and search online. According to reports, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” sneaker could possibly be the last Travis Scott Low Release.

Agenda Houston is one of a handful of US retailers that has a limited supply of the hard-to-find Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” in adult sizes from 5-13 at their flagship store at The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby, 3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A! The iconic shoe comes in a black and white design, with a reverse olive Nike swoosh and premium embellishments including the Nike Jumpman and Cactus Jack logos.

Travis Scott, the Houston hip-hop superstar and fashion icon, has collaborated with the Nike/Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette since 2019. The rapper is known for his love of sneakers, and his unique take on classic silhouettes has made him a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts with releases like the Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” and the Air Jordan 6 “Travis Scott”. His highly collectable collaborations are known to sell out quickly on release dates and can retail for high prices on resale markets.