DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween may have passed but this 12-foot skeleton made by Instagramer/Artist, Ali Spagnola will be talked about for a long time.

The Los Angeles Digital Creator went viral as she filmed the process of her creating a twelve foot skeleton covered in half a million mirror tiles. The project took over nine days and 70 hours to complete.

“Steve” the disco skeleton made his appearance just in time for Halloween as Spagnola filmed the finished project, garnering over 42.7K likes ending the 12-video saga.

Watch the whole story summarized in her Instagram video below: