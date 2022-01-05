NEW YORK (AP) – The David Bowie estate and Warner Chappell (CHAP’-el) Music are not saying how much the sale of Bowie’s music catalog is worth. Some estimates put it as high as $250 million.

Warner Chappell has bought the rights to more than 400 Bowie songs, including “Ziggy Stardust,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Let’s Dance” and “Young Americans.”

The deal even includes Bowie’s two Tin Machine albums and songs that ended up on soundtracks. Warner Music Group had acquired the worldwide licensing rights to Bowie’s recorded music last year. Bowie died in 2016.