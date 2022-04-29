HOUSTON (CW39) Talk show host James Corden announced last night that he’s leaving “The Late Late Show”. But not for another year.

On the show last night he said, quote, “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden added, quote, “We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang. There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises.”

He also called it the hardest decision he’s ever had to make.