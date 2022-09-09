AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On this week’s episode of the Weekly Entertainment Bubble, producer Sheryl Proctor joins the show and we give our opinions on the top entertainment stories of the week.

“Don’t Worry Darling” cast drama

Media outlets are reporting that the cast of “Don’t Worry Darling,” which includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde, are having issues with each other.

A timeline of events on People detailed the drama that has ensued since mid-2020 when Wilde reportedly fired Shia LeBeouf as the lead and replaced him with Styles. LeBeouf has since stated that he was not fired but rather quit the movie because of the lack of rehearsal time.

In addition, Styles appeared to spit on Pine at the premiere of the movie in Venice, with reports later indicating that both parties denied the claims.

Leonardo DiCaprio break up

It was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Camila Morrone split after four years of dating. The couple has a 22-year age gap and online users are speculating that DiCaprio breaks up with his girlfriends before they reach the age of 26.

Morrone was seen just a week after the break-up at Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday bash while reports are claiming that DiCaprio has his eyes set on Gigi Hadid.

Is Yung Gravy dating Addison Rae’s mom?

In some TikTok news, users were enthralled with the fact that rapper Yung Gravy took TikTok mega star Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, to the VMA’s as his date.

The two started a flirtation a couple of months ago on TikTok by replying to each other’s videos while Easterling’s ex, Monty, responded via a TikTok video exclaiming that he wanted to fight Yung Gravy.

At the moment, Addison Rae has unfollowed both her parents.

“House of Dragons” recap

The “Game of Thrones prequel, “House of Dragons,” has aired a couple episodes and has already been renewed for a second season.

The cast includes Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, and Olivia Cooke, with reports stating that the premiere crashed the HBO Max app due to high demand.