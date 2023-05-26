HOUSTON (KIAH) – A poll was taken in our CW39 Houston newsroom, with the question ‘who is our states favorite Disney Princess?’ High up in the poll was Pocahontas, but that’s incorrect. Next guess was Princess Tiana from Princess and the Frog and Elsa from Frozen, which is also incorrect. If you guessed anything close to our newsrooms picks, you are also wrong. According to analyzed google search data from CableTV.com, our great state of Texas loves Princess Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid.’ That’s right, we love our sea creatures here in Texas, and it seems that’s no different when it comes to our taste in magical fairytale princess stories.

Favorite Disney Princesses by state (Courtesy of CableTV.com)

Taking a look at the map above, you can find the favorite princesses of all the U.S states. Our beloved Princess Ariel seems to be a trend as a fan favorite in coastal states. States like near water like California, New Mexico, Alabama, and Florida all join Texans in choosing Ariel as their favorite Disney Princess. A couple to mention would be Moana being crowned favorite princess in Hawaii, which isn’t surprising with Moana’s tropical island culture. Next to mention is Princess, which of course is fan favorite in the state of Louisiana. This one was evident, but a little underwhelming to see that not one other state loves princess Tiana as much as it’s home state. These new data findings come just in time for the weekend premiere of the highly anticipated remake of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ which hits theaters today. If you don’t have plans this weekend, this may be a good time to flex those Texas muscles and show love to our states most loved Disney Princess.