HOUSTON (KIAH) – Brothers living in Katy, Texas are also Syrian refugees, using the passion behind their story to give back to their home country.

‘Simple as Water,’ is a film featuring those Katy residents Omar and Abed Sabha, celebrating the bonds between Syrian families as they find their way out of tough situations in their home country. Filmed across five countries, the film is being shown here in Houston this weekend in partnership Baker Institute at Rice University and Houston Cinema Arts Society. It was also directed by Texas-raised and Oscar-winning director Megan Mylan.

The documentary styled film highlights the stories of Omar and Abed Sabha in their journey as refugees from Syria, as well showing the struggle of their loved ones in making it to where they are now. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Maram Foundation to benefit earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey. If you’re interested in catching one of the screenings for the film, there are two being held at the Deluxe Theater on Lyons Avenue. One will be shown tonight, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., the other screening will be Saturday April 8 at 4:30 p.m..

Abed and Omar Sabha, above.

The documentary participants in the film joined us at our CW39 studios to fill us in on what we can look forward to in the film and the amazing cause behind it. Also, their reaction and thoughts on the film in connection to their story. Watch the full trailer to the film here and purchase tickets here.

You can also support Omar Sabha’s startup by following his new venture project on Instagram.

If you cant make the screening and would still like to give to a good cause you cam find the donation page here.