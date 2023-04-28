HOUSTON (KIAH) – If your weekend is off to a ‘ruff’ start, no need for the puppy dog eyes because your weekend look ahead has you covered. This weekend is the final weekend to adopt a furry friend during the North Shore Animal League American’s ‘Tour For Life’ Event.

‘Tour For Life’ Adoption Event

The Houston Humane Society teamed up with the North Shore Animal League for the world largest cooperative pet adoption event. The event will take place Saturday at the Humane Society on Almeda Road from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will run again in Sunday. More than 28,000 cats and dogs have been adopted across the country as a result of the annual ‘Tour for Life’ event. To find more information on how you can get your paws on a fur baby, you can find more details here.

This time of year is a perfect time to pull out the pink and celebrate yourself. Why not? The Célébrez en Rosé (Celebrate in Pink) Festival is taking over Houston Botanic Garden this weekend with some live performances and a whole lot of Rosé. This years festival will feature a slew of musical guests like the queen of bounce, Big Freedia, R&B artist Jaquees, and the well known master of ceremonies MC Lyte. There will also be several local acts showcasing sounds of R&B, hip-hop, and soul. This is an event all about celebrating yourself with a rosé.

This time of year is a perfect time to pull out the pink and celebrate yourself. Why not? The Célébrez en Rosé (Celebrate in Pink) Festival is taking over Houston Botanic Garden this weekend with some live performances and a whole lot of Rosé.

Célébrez en Rosé Festival

This years festival will feature a slew of musical guests like the queen of bounce, Big Freedia, R&B artist Jaquees, and the well known master of ceremonies MC Lyte. There will also be several local acts showcasing sounds of R&B, hip-hop, and soul. This is an event all about celebrating yourself with a rosé inspired theme. It’s also a great occasion to pull out that pink spring attire you’ve been holding on to. The celebration kicks off Saturday at Houstons Bontanic Garden and will last all day long from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thats a whole lot of party! For more information of the lineup, what you can expect, and to purchase tickets, you can click the link here. Remember to come back on Monday to see how it all shaped out in the weekend wrap up.