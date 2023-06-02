From Anime to Battle of the Bands, it's a family friendly event like none other

CONROE, Texas (CW39) Do you love Anime? Do you love dressing up as your favorite character in animation comics or movies? Do you love shopping for fun and unusual things you can’t find anywhere else? Do you want fun for the entire family? Then “The Kimo Kawaii Experience” is for you!

Courtesy: Kimo Kawaii

Kimo Kawaii is an Anime convention that takes place this weekend in Conroe at the Lone Star Convention & Expo Center.

Event dates and times

WHEN: June 3, 2023

> Anime Experience – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Battle of the Bands – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

June 4, 2023

> Anime Experience – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It was created to give fans an exciting anime experience unlike they’ve ever seen before. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with 25 year Veteran Anime Voice Actor/Artist Chris Patton to talk about the convention, what it’s like to be part of anime, and what is in store for anyone who attends.