An end to an Era

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend came and ‘swiftly’ passed by with all kinds of action to get into. Of course you couldn’t miss Taylor Swift’s 3-day ‘Eras Tour‘ that had the entire city in a frenzy. Houston City Hall lit up of the weekend to welcome and honor the 12 time Grammy winning artist. Swift came to H-town and shut things down, literally. Over the course the weekend we saw major traffic, causing multiple delays and chaos on the roads. During her time in town, the NRG Stadium had a slight name change for the weekend being called ‘Taylors Version.’ This was a way for the city to say Taylor can do things her way while in town. Back in 2018 Taylor had issues with her label and owning her masters, so in response she released music for fans in 2021 with ‘Taylors Version’ in the title. This let fans know which songs could be streamed that would benefit her receiving royalties for the catalog. So the name change fell in line with Taylor owning her crowd and performances the way she wanted. She said a sweet goodbye to the city Sunday night with her 3 hour long performance and fans coming out in droves. She came and went with no incident, showing plenty of love to the city and her fans. I guess we can say there was no ‘bad blood’ in the end.

Earth Day the Houston Way

In honor of Earth day, Judge Lina Hidalgo highlighted Harris County’s effort at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Hidalgo made a statement at an Earth Day Saturday saying, “As energy capital of the world, Harris County is an a unique position to make a real difference at protecting the environment and at the same time as we protect our jobs and economy.” A county wide climate change action plan started in January to achieve long term sustainability across county facilities and reduce greenhouse emission 40% by 2030. In addition to Earth day contributions, the community also came out in support Earth day efforts with a Plant and Nature event at Trembly park, a Water Works Festival, an Adopt- A- Beach spring clean up event, and even some furniture upcycling and Houston Furniture Bank to give back. You can find full details of all of these earth day events in last weeks weekend look- ahead here.

In light of the holiday to protect the Earth, a conference was also held to announce air quality findings for our area. A recent study according to data collected by Air Alliance Houston, revealed that air pollution hazards are present in 5 local communities. The communities include: Northside/Northline, Kashmere Gardens, Gulfton, as well as the cities of Pasadena and Galena Park in Harris county. Air Alliance Houston held a conference to announce that upon testing, findings show a significant presence of nitrogen oxides, which is a toxic gas linked to respiratory problems. This is a fine particulate matter which can penetrate deep in to the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering serious health conditions. Air Alliance and community partners unveiled the findings Friday outside of Galena Park Multiservice location, which is from the first year of their community air monitoring program.

Kirby Ice House annual Corgi race

Out of all the things to touch base on in the city, from plant swaps, art festivals, and after parties, this one is hand down the cutest worth mentioning. Kirby Ice House held its annual Corgi race featuring the cutest little pups and their tiny legs, competing for the corgi golden trophy. The bar was transformed into a dog track to accommodate the furry racers, with 128 dogs participating. All proceeds were donated to BARC Houston and the top four pups even took home prizes.

Each weekend it gets harder and harder to fit all the weekend fun in one read. To help contribute to our weekend round-up efforts be sure to share with us the cool things you get to do with your weekend of our social media pages. For now, be sure to come back every Friday and Monday to get your weekend fix.