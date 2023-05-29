Comicpalooza

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Calling all nerds! This weekend was dedicated to the comic-heads who love to show love to their TV and pop culture favorites. People from all over the world stopped by this annual event, celebrating everything involved in pop culture, comics, gaming, movies and more. From favorite characters from their favorite tv shows, to movies, you could see everything. Even some stars came out to celebrate. Stars like Alaqua Cox also known as “echo” from the Marvel Universe to Chad Coleman from “The Wire”, “The Walking Dead”, “The Odessy” and CW39’s own “Superman and Lois” were there. Maybe the most famous of all was our very own morning anchor Sharron Melton was also in attendance, and had a chance to moderate some panels. Also, stars from “Wakanda Forever”, along with Christopher Judge from “Stargate” and “God of War” video games made an appearance on panels. Fans were even star struck about seeing and meeting “Star Trek’s” famous captain William Shatner too. Organizers say they plan on bringing Comicpalooza back once again in 2024.

New Mural Unveiling

A new set of murals were unveiled in downtown Houston Saturday. The new murals bring the total to more than two dozen pieces of art work on downtown buildings as part of the ‘Big Art. Bigger Change’ project. Internationally recognized street artists created the artworks that reflect the united nations general assembly’s 17 sustainable development goals, which include gender equality, quality education, climate action, and clean water and sanitation. A slew of city leaders and organizers were in attendance including Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The unveiling was held at 10 a.m. of Saturday at the University of Houston–Downtown College of Public Service Building.

Ben Taub 60th Birthday

Harris Health’s Ben Taub hospital celebrated 60 years of caring for patients over the weekend. The hospital opened its doors on May 26, 1963. Over the years, Ben Taub hospital has become an internationally recognized leader and expert in trauma care and emergency response.

During the celebration, staff and visitors enjoyed a commemorative cake, and activities like caricature artists and t-shirt tie-dye stations. They all also joined in to sing ‘happy birthday’ to one of Houston’s prized hospitals. The hospital has seamlessly transitioned from two facilities on the same campus, to now housing specialty outpatient service with over 402 beds continue to serve the community with expertise in intensive care, stroke and cardiology. Since 1990, more than 185,000 area residents have received life-saving trauma or emergency care at Ben Taub Hospital.