HOUSTON (KIAH) – The whole city was trying to beat the buzzer this weekend as the Final Four Men’s Basketball events dwindled down to a close. To get the ball rolling, Friday and Saturday were the most jammed packed days, with the city anticipating nearly 150,000 guests who came in from all over the country for the weekend. Everyday was one to remember with celebrity appearances and headliners at the Music and Fan Fest, topped with fun Final Four related spinoff events.

Meg Thee Stallion headlined The Music Fest on Friday, Lil NasX headlined Saturday and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban closed the weekend, headlining on Sunday. The Final Four Tip-off Tailgate served its intended purpose as the certified pre-game destination of the weekend. The blue lot at NRG Stadium was filled everyday with the drinks, music, and the sweet smells of Texas barbeque. There was a four mile run that took place on Saturday that began and ended at City Hall. The “Final Four Miler” race runners got a complimentary t-shirt, medal, and free tickets to Fan Fest. The Boys and Girls Club of greater Houston got their celebrity fix after meeting ‘The’ Magic Johnson during Fan Fest on Saturday. The 2023 youth of the year winner even got to play a one on one game of Z-E-R-O with the basketball star. He posed for some pics with the organization after the game and even answered some of their many questions. Mayor Sylvester Turner also joined in on some of the fun at the Men’s Final Four Dribble event Sunday. Thousands of teens dribbled basketballs on a quarter of a mile course that lead into Fan Fest. The final four weekend closed with some pretty cool news for one youth athlete who was awarded $25k. Fairleigh Dickinson University student and basketball player Brayden Reynolds was awarded the money in a N.I.L (Name, Image, Likeness) deal for his on and off the court accomplishments.

The weekend is over but the fun doesn’t stop just yet. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four Championship game is happening tonight. The same weekend events will lead right into tonight’s Championship game. UCONN will take on San Diego State at NRG Stadium, with tip off is set for 8:20 p.m. tonight. If you can’t find a ride Metro will take you there for free and there will also be free pedicabs provided by Investment company Invesco QQQ. During the ride passengers will be quizzed on how much they know about their finances and will be given fun facts about what they may not know. Rides will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Pick up locations will be at the corner of Austin and McKinney Street, Main and Lamar Street, as well as the South Transit Center on Polk Street. Don’t forget to come back next week to get a look into how we wrap up Easter weekend next week in your next Weekend Wrap-up.