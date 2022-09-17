HOUSTON (CW39) The study, conducted by online gaming platform Yahtzee Craze analyzed Google U.S. and worldwide data for the 14 most popular searches online associated to the word play and ranked them according to the average monthly searches on Google in the U.S. and worldwide.

A new study revealed that pac-man is America’s most popular online game, according to Google search data.

According to results, the 10 most popular online games in the US are:

Ranking Game US Search Volume Global Search Volume 1 play pac-man 768000 1330000 2 play snake 669000 1460000 3 play solitaire 499000 932000 4 play tic tac toe 375000 754000 5 play minesweeper 316000 640000 6 play wordle 145000 249000 7 play prodigy 82000 126000 8 play roblox online 36000 73000 9 play roblox 34000 85000 10 play booklet 33000 42000 11 play chess online 30000 152000 12 play chess 28000 107000 13 play blooket 26000 46000 14 play hearts 22000 37000

Pac-man

This super famous videogame from the 80s is the US’ favorite online game, according to the research. With an average of 768,000 Google searches, this game remains America’s most searched game to play online these days. Snake

Despite being the world’s most searched-for game (with an average of 1,460,00 searches per month), Snake is the second most popular game in the US, with an average of 669,000 searches per month. Solitaire

Online card game Solitaire is third in the ranking. This popular game is the third most searched online game in the US, with 499,000 searches per month, and globally with 932,000 searches per month worldwide. Tic tac toe

Known all over the world, tic-tac-toe is one of those games most of us played in our childhood. With an average volume of 375,000 searches in the US only, this is America’s fourth most played online game. Minesweeper

This logic puzzle video game has been around since the late 80s. According to the research, minesweeper is America’s fifth most searched online game, with an average of 316,000 Google searches per month, and 640,000 monthly searches worldwide.

A spokesperson for Yahtzee Craze commented on the findings:

“It’s incredible to see how many games from the 80s and 90s are played in such a high volume still today. As well as being good fun, these games are good for improving strategic thinking and problem solving: a great way to spend some of your free time!”

The study was conducted by Yahtzee Craze, an online gaming platform for the popular dice game.