Where Houston ranks on the 2021 “Best & Worst Places to Start a Career” Study

HOUSTON (CW39) – With Graduation season in full swing the personal-finance website WalletHub released it’s 2021 “Best & Worst Places to Start a Career.”

The site compared 182 cities on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness including the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.

Houston came right in the middle at 94th. The city actually ranked first in monthly average starting salary (adjusted for cost of living), but got low scores in Annual Job Growth Rate (Adjusted for Population Growth) where Houston is 161st and ranked 145th in Unemployment Rate.

Austin ranked fourth nationally and was the top scoring city in Texas. Four cities in DFW including Dallas and Fort Worth rank in the top 50. El Paso, Brownsville, and Corpus Christi ranked toured the bottom of the list.

You can read the full report here.

