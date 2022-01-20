HOUSTON (KIAH) Legendary musician and songwriter Billy Joel will make his Minute Maid Park debut in Houston, TX, home of the 2021 American League Champion Houston Astros, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. It will be his only appearance in Texas in 2022.

BILLY JOEL TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Monday, January 24 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 27 at 10 p.m.

Who is Billy Joel?

New York’s quintessential son, Billy Joel, is one of the greatest musicians of our time. Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

“Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe,” said Stephanie Stegall, Vice President, Event Sales & Operations, Houston Astros. “We’re thrilled he will be making his first-ever appearance at our ballpark, Minute Maid Park, on September 23. This will be a show for the ages and one of the biggest nights ever at Minute Maid Park.”

“Billy Joel has performed many incredible nights in Houston throughout his career,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, President, Live Nation Dallas. “We’re excited to bring Billy back to Houston for his first show ever at Minute Maid Park. It will be an inside the park home run!”

Billy Joel’s biggest hits

Joel’s biggest hits include “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time,” and “Vienna,” among others. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

Joel is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has received the RIAA’s Diamond Award twice for “Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II” and “The Stranger.” Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards, including a Tony Award for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes.

About Minute Maid Park

Located in the heart of downtown Houston, Minute Maid Park combines the feel of a classic old-time park with the amenities of a modern one and serves as the home of the 2021 American League Champion Houston Astros.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.