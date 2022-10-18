HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whether it’s movie franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, or Scream, this time of year horror movies are in high demand to get family and friends in the Halloween spirit… or Spirits!!!

But have you ever wondered what horror villain is the one that’s the most searched or talked about in your state? We have an answer for that one. GetWindstream, who is known for creating data-driven studies on all things entertainment, conducted a study to determine what states gravitate to when it comes to their horror movie villains.

It compiled a list of the 20 most popular horror movie villains according to data gathered from Ranker and Screenrant. It then found each villain’s search volume in and plugged the 10 most-searched villains into Google Trends to see which was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.When it comes down to Texas this year, Chucky is keeping Texans up at night more than any other horror villain!

Courtesy: Kinetic by Windstream

Here are some of the others results too:

Despite the release of Halloween Ends this month, Michael Myers was searched most in one state: West Virginia.

While Psycho’s Norman Bates was the most searched villain in the US last year, only North Dakota was curious about the serial killer this year.

Maine and Utah were the only two states that searched for Pennywise the most. The cannibalistic clown is a resident of the fictional city Derry, Maine.

Want to learn more? Check out the full report here.