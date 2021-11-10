MYSTERY WIRE | Why UFO tarot cards are mesmerizing the art world

Entertainment

by: George Knapp

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (MYSTERY WIRE) — What do you get when you mix UFO lore with the exotic attributes of a tarot deck? Two longtime students of the paranormal have launched a new art project that combines the history of the modern UFO era with the insights derived from an ancient deck of cards. 

Anyone familiar with the history of UFOs knows the name of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who worked as a UFO debunker with the U.S. Air Force’s Project Blue Book, then became a champion for UFO research.

Dr. Hynek is being reborn in a whole different context as the emperor figure in a special tarot deck being created by Greg Bishop and Miguel Romero. The two are longtime students of flying saucer lore and are combining that interest with an appreciation for the exotic reputation of tarot.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss