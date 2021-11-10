MYSTERY WIRE | Why UFO tarot cards are mesmerizing the art world

LAS VEGAS (MYSTERY WIRE) — What do you get when you mix UFO lore with the exotic attributes of a tarot deck? Two longtime students of the paranormal have launched a new art project that combines the history of the modern UFO era with the insights derived from an ancient deck of cards.

Anyone familiar with the history of UFOs knows the name of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who worked as a UFO debunker with the U.S. Air Force’s Project Blue Book, then became a champion for UFO research.

Dr. Hynek is being reborn in a whole different context as the emperor figure in a special tarot deck being created by Greg Bishop and Miguel Romero. The two are longtime students of flying saucer lore and are combining that interest with an appreciation for the exotic reputation of tarot.