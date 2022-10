HOUSTON (KIAH) Located just 2 blocks from Minute Maid Park, Xochi is a great place to pre-game and/or post-game!

They have a great gameday special: Tlayuda de Res and choice of draft beer for just $22!

Tyladuas are an iconic street food dish, a large crispy tortillas topped with refritos, housemade Oaxacan string cheese, fresh greens and meat or veggies.

For the special the tlayuda features skirt steak.

Xochi, 1777 Walker St. in Marriott Marquis Houston, 713-300-4440 www.xochihouston.com