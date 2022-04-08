HOUSTON (KIAH) New on CW39 Houston, “Would I Lie To You” Competing teams of celebrities ask questions and watch body language to determine which elaborate tales are outrageous but true, and which are completely made up.

Would I Lie To You host Aasif Mandvi is a Peabody Award winning actor, writer, creator, comedian, author and producer. Mandvi is currently starring in two critically acclaimed television series, “Evil,” and U.K. series “This Way Up.”

THE STARS ALIGN FOR THE CW’S “WOULD I LIE TO YOU?” WITH AASIF MANDVI AS HOST, MATT WALSH AND SABRINA JALEES AS TEAM CAPTAINS AND A STELLAR LINE-UP OF CELEBRITY GUESTS

He is also widely known for his work as a correspondent on the multi-Emmy® Award winning “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Additionally, he is currently shooting an untitled film from director Sammi Cohen with Megan Mullally. He also lends his voice to the character of Sahil on “Mira, Royal Detective” and hosts a podcast, “Lost at the Smithsonian.”

His varied career and diverse credits include: “Sakina’s Restaurant” the one-man show which he also created; a lead role in the Merchant Ivory film “The Mystic Masseur”; Broadway musical “Oklahoma!”; “Analyze This” opposite Robert DeNiro; “Spider-Man 2”; “The Internship”; “Million Dollar Arm”; the first correspondent of color on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”; writer producer and star of “Halal in the Family” a web series addressing Islamophobia which won a Peabody Award; writer, producer and star of the geopolitical thriller “The Brink” with Jack Black and Tim Robbins; writer and star of the indie rom-com “Today’s Special”; and author of the memoir “No Land’s Man”published by Chronicle Books. Mandvi originated the leading role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Ayad Ahktar play “Disgraced” at Lincoln Center, which earned him a Lucille Lortelle nomination.

Aside from his art, Mandvi works closely with the ACLU defending individual rights and liberties including the 2017 All-Star Deportation Jamboree fundraiser for the organization that he hosted and produced. Mandvi is repped by Sweet 180, UTA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and the Initiative Group.