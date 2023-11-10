*For previous coverage after the death of Naomi Judd, watch above.

(WJW) – Country superstar Wynonna Judd took to Instagram to “come clean” after fans expressed concerns on social media about her performance with Jelly Roll at the Country Music Association Awards.

During Wednesday night’s show, Judd held onto Jelly Roll throughout their performance of the song “Need a Favor.”

In a video posted to Instagram shortly after, Judd acknowledged the commenters who were concerned.

“I read the comments. And I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous,” she said in the video. “I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll and I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing. I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life, and that’s the bottom line.”

Judd added that she was on her way to Texas for another show during the recording of the Instagram video.

“All is well,” she said.

Carnie Wilson empathized with Judd in a reply to her post.

“Love you so much. There are days when nothing comes out of my throat,” Wilson wrote. “I lose control of my diaphragm, my tummy muscles and it’s a horrible feeling for me. Truth be told — you are ALWAYS perfect to me.”

Other users, meanwhile, were still unconvinced that nerves were the sole issue.

“Love you but girl something other than nerves going on tonite,” one fan wrote. “I’ve never seen you nervous when you have performed live!!”

Judd’s mother, Naomi Judd, 76, took her own life in April 2022, the day before The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Naomi Judd struggled most of her life with depression, which she shared openly in her book “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope.” Her family said she was also being treated for bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.