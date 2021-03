HOUSTON (CW39) — Betrayal, revenge and murder! The Alley Theatre‘s free digital production of Medea is now available to view.

Medea will be available to view for free now thru April 11th.

Photos by Victoria Beauray Sagady

Medea has sacrificed everything for her marriage to Jason. Now he has his eye on a younger potential bride. Watch as Medea makes him pay dearly for his infidelity.