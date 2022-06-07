LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — John Cena, the professional wrestler, will be returning to WWE Raw in Laredo to celebrate 20 years since his debut.

Monday evening, WWE Raw announced the return of the “you can’t see me” wrestler on Twitter. Cena will be returning to the wrestling ring on June 27 at 8/7 Central time.

Cena responded to the announcement on his personal Twitter account shortly after WWE Raw.

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth John Cena via Twitter