EPPD aggravated assault investigation discovers human smuggling operation

News

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An investigation into a man arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly pointing a shotgun at an individual, led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation at a hotel.

Police say Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a man near Transmountain Road and South Desert Boulevard on Friday.

A 58-year-old man told police he pulled-over to the side of the road to help when he saw Holguin roll off the street. Holguin allegedly pointed the firearm at the man before he and a male child ran into the desert on foot.

Holguin and the child were soon after spotted at a Quality Inn & Suites, on South Desert Boulevard. Law enforcement found a human smuggling operation taking place inside the room.

Police contacted Homeland Security Investigations to look into the smuggling operation.

Holguin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Downtown jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss