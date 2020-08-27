Evacuation lifted for most of Galveston County, residents free to return

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW 39) – People who live in Galveston County, excluding the Bolivar Peninsula, can now return home.

According to the county judge, conditions on the mainland and Galveston Island are safe.

An announcement about the status of Bolivar Peninsula is expected later today.

For those heading back, State Highway 87 and State Highway 124 are being cleared by the Texas Department of Transportation and should reopen later today.

TxDOT is also in the process of assessing conditions and working to restart the ferry service to the Peninsula.