Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele says Biden “Is ultimately best for our nation”

HOUSTON (CW39) With just two weeks left until the election, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele has announced he’s voting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Steele endorsed Biden Tuesday morning saying Biden “will pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration.”
Steele served as lieutenant governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007 and was the first African American to serve as chairman of the RNC.
He now works with the Lincoln Project, a group opposing President Trump’s reelection.
Do endorsements matter? Does an endorsement sway you one way or another about who you will vote for? Have you switched parties due to the current political state?
- Two officers shot in Houston’s south side
- Walmart shares Thanksgiving turkey shopping and planning predictions
- Newsfeed Now: Trump campaigns in PA; Changes to Thursday’s presidential debate
- Second stimulus checks: Major hurdles remain as election aid deadline nears
- Texas Oil and Gas Association launches online career center for job seekers