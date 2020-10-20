Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele says Biden “Is ultimately best for our nation”

HOUSTON (CW39) With just two weeks left until the election, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele has announced he’s voting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Steele endorsed Biden Tuesday morning saying Biden “will pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration.”

Where you stand in the moment matters. In this moment, leadership, decency, constitutional norms matter. Character matters. Our vote matters. The president we choose matters. I stand with @JoeBiden because America matters. #Vote https://t.co/TGR08YQ3gd — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 20, 2020

Steele served as lieutenant governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007 and was the first African American to serve as chairman of the RNC.

He now works with the Lincoln Project, a group opposing President Trump’s reelection.

Do endorsements matter? Does an endorsement sway you one way or another about who you will vote for? Have you switched parties due to the current political state?