Exemption “Assistance” offer warning

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Harris County Appraisal District is warning property owners of Exemption Assistance offers for a fee. The letters coming from businesses or individuals offers to help residents either file a homestead exemption, a homestead designation or recover money that may be owed to them because they have not filed for a homestead exemption. The companies use a simple exemption application and then claims a significant portion of the amount that is due the homeowner. After the homeowner has signed on, many of the firms sue them small claims court for refusing to pay. HCAD says there’s no charge for a homeowner to file their own homestead exemption application with the appraisal district.

Here are some terms to look out for:

Designation of Homestead

Homestead Exemption Fee

Unclaimed Government Funds

The homestead exemption is a big tax saver available to homeowners. To file the exemption digitally click here or submit it through the HCAD app. Homeowners may also download the forms for mailing, or pick them up from the appraisal district at 13013 Northwest Freeway in Houston. Here’s what you need to know before and after you file:

Must have an updated Texas driver`s license that matches the address of the property to submit with the application

Must have owned and occupied the home as their primary residence on Jan. 1 of the year for which application is made

Neither the applicant nor their spouse has claimed a residence homestead exemption on any other property, regardless of where that property is located

A qualified property owner may apply up to two years after the date taxes for the year of the application become delinquent, which is usually Feb. 1

If an exemption is granted for a prior year for which taxes have been paid, the tax offices will issue a refund for the overpayment to either the property owner or the lender managing the escrow account

The refund process can take between 60 to 120 days

For more information on the solicitations visit www.hcad.org.