Famous B-29 aircraft has arrived at Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s not a bird… it’s a plane. And it flies like none other. It’s a B-29 Superfortress, and its landing at Lone Star Flight Museum.

Fondly known as “Doc”, it is one of only two B-29 Superfortress aircraft built by the Boeing Company, and it’s still airworthy and flying today. “Doc” is in town as part of the History Restored Tour and the Lone Star Flight Museum is the ONLY venue in TEXAS hosting “Doc”.

Lone Star Flight Museum will host tours and ride experiences now through Sunday May 9. This all coincides with the Lone Star Flight Museum hosting a FREE virtual Texas Aviation Hall of Fame ceremony on May 6 too.

Two Houston inductees and museum leaders, George Abbey, former NASA Director of Flight Ops, and Tyson Weihs, CEO of ForeFlight software company that employs over 200 people in Houston and Austin, are being recognized for all they have done to keep aviation on the map.

Below is a look at the schedule for events.

TOURS & FLIGHTS – All tour times subject to change due to flight schedule.

Ground and cockpit tours – $5 per person. (Museum general admission ticket or membership also required)

Wednesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 6 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Friday, May 7 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. LSFM will open at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 – Noon – 4 p.m.

Admission for tours must be purchased at the Lone Star Flight Museum. $5 per person – no refunds.

A general admission museum ticket is also required. Ticket pricing starts at $9.95 with senior and military discounts.

B-29 tour visitors must be able to climb a series of steps, unassisted, to tour inside the aircraft.

B-29 Doc Flight Experience

Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. LSFM will open early for B-29 riders only on both days.

B-29 Doc Flight Experience tickets must be purchase exclusively here: www.b29doc.com/rides.

For more information, check out the Lone Star Flight Museum Website.