Fast rising teens join Michael Andrew on US Olympic team

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Torri Huske participates in the Women’s 100 Butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A trio of rookies is headed to the Tokyo Olympics to compete for the U.S. in the pool.

Michael Andrew made his first team at age 22, winning the 100-meter breaststroke at trials. Torri Huske, an 18-year-old, won the 100 butterfly. Claire Curzan, a 16-year-old, finished second to grab the expected other spot.

Andrew has been in the spotlight since turning pro at 14 and being trained by his father using an unorthodox program.

Huske and Curzan began turning heads with their speed a few years ago.

