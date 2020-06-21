Father and child killed in auto-pedestrian accident

News
The Harris County Sheriff’s office confirms a man and his 4 year old child were killed when trying to cross I-45 North Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Cypresswood Dr exit off the North Freeway.

According to investigators, the father had crashed his Jeep into a concrete wall and was trying to cross the freeway with his son when they were struck by a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry stayed on scene and waited for deputies to arrive.

The deceased father has been identified as Nicholas Arriaga. The child’s name has not been released.

