Father and child killed in auto-pedestrian accident

The Harris County Sheriff’s office confirms a man and his 4 year old child were killed when trying to cross I-45 North Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Cypresswood Dr exit off the North Freeway.

According to investigators, the father had crashed his Jeep into a concrete wall and was trying to cross the freeway with his son when they were struck by a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry stayed on scene and waited for deputies to arrive.

HCSO working a double fatality an adult male and a small child attempting to cross the FWY on foot. North Freeway SB at Cypresswood. All southbound lanes will be shutdown for hours. Condolences to the family. @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D2Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/n4gF7mv7LM — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) June 21, 2020

Tragic fatal crash last night. A male (32) driver struck the inside concrete wall at 19200 North Fwy near 1960. He and a 4-yr-old male exited & began walking across the main lanes. A car struck both of them and the male & child were pronounced deceased at scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FYesoAOUWm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 21, 2020

The deceased father has been identified as Nicholas Arriaga. The child’s name has not been released.