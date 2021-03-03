HOUSTON (CW39) With March being National Nutrition Month and obesity possibly tripling the risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S..



In order to call attention to the communities where weight-related problems are most prevalent, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics.

Fattest Cities in America 1. McAllen, TX 11. Chattanooga, TN 2. Memphis, TN 12. Tulsa, OK 3. Baton Rouge, LA 13. Augusta, GA 4. Little Rock, AR 14. Greenville, SC 5. Shreveport, LA 15. Fayetteville, AR 6. Birmingham, AL 16. Myrtle Beach, SC 7. Jackson, MS 17. San Antonio, TX 8. Mobile, AL 18. Wichita, KS 9. Lafayette, LA 19. New Orleans, LA 10. Knoxville, TN 20. Nashville, TN



Key Stats

The McAllen, Texas, metro area has the highest share of obese adults , 44.90 percent, which is 2.4 times higher than in Asheville, North Carolina, the metro area with the lowest at 18.50 percent.



, 44.90 percent, which is 2.4 times higher than in Asheville, North Carolina, the metro area with the lowest at 18.50 percent. The McAllen, Texas, metro area has the highest share of physically inactive adults , 36.90 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in Provo-Orem, Utah, the metro area with the lowest at 16.50 percent.



, 36.90 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in Provo-Orem, Utah, the metro area with the lowest at 16.50 percent. The El Paso, Texas, metro area has the highest share of diabetic adults , 14.60 percent, which is 2.3 times higher than in Denver, the metro area with the lowest at 6.40 percent.



, 14.60 percent, which is 2.3 times higher than in Denver, the metro area with the lowest at 6.40 percent. The Jackson, Mississippi, metro area has the highest share of adults with high blood pressure, 40.60 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in San Jose, California, the metro area with the lowest at 22.80 percent.

To read the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-cities-in-america/10532



