FBI offering $5,000 for for “Dynamite Desperado”

HOUSTON (CW39) The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s assistance identifying and locating the suspect, dubbed the “Dynamite Desperado”, responsible for a Monday afternoon bank robbery in the Galleria area.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank located at 5020 San Felipe St. and approached a teller. The suspect presented a threatening note demanding money. He stated that someone had taken his children and strapped explosives to him. The teller, in fear of her life, turned over an undisclosed amount of money. No explosives or weapons were observed by the witnesses. The suspect left the location on foot and headed southbound towards S. Post Oak Ln.

The “Dynamite Desperado” is described as a thin, Black male in his 20s or 30s and approximately 6′-6’4″ tall. He was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, black Astros baseball cap, a green camouflage face mask, jeans, and white/black sneakers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.