FBI offering $5,000 reward for info on the ‘Boonie Hat Bandit’

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs identifying the “Boonie Hat Bandit”, named after a suspect in a bank robbery in northwest Houston.

According to investigators, the robbery happened Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, at the First Convenience Bank inside Joe V’s grocery store. They say the “Bonnie Hat Bandit” approached the teller with a threatening note before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

#BREAKING Help identify this suspect dubbed the "Boonie Hat Bandit" who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Joe V's grocery store in NW Houston today. The suspect is described as a tall, black male in his 30s. Any tips? Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS @hpdrobbery#HouNews pic.twitter.com/BtqzawZboA — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 6, 2021

The FBI describes the “Bandit” as a black man in his 30s, average build, and approximately 6 feet tall. Investigators dubbed him the “Boonie Hat Bandit” because of the olive “boonie” sun hat he was seen wearing on a bank surveillance photos. He was also wearing a black, long sleeve shirt, gray-zippered vest, jeans, and blue latex gloves with a black cloth over his face.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the “Bonnie Hat Bandit”. You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting it online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.