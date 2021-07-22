Fed up with giant sinkhole, Missouri man throws ‘pool’ party

News

by: Heidi Schmidt, WDAF,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A Missouri man was so fed up with a massive sinkhole that opened up in his neighborhood that he decided to throw a “pool” party, complete with swim trunks and a cool drink.

Bradley Walsh, of Waldo, snapped a picture of a sinkhole that he used as a new neighborhood “pool” and posted it on a neighborhood Facebook page.

The picture shows yellow caution tape surrounding a severely damaged street. The broken pavement is submerged in standing water.

Walsh told WDAF he was trying to poke fun at an unfortunate situation.

“I got my Adirondack chair and just kinda put it up there and grabbed a Leinenkugel’s shandy and just relaxed in my bathing suit for a few minutes and tried to get some neighbors to join me, but nobody wanted to come to the party,” he said.

WDAF reached out to the city about the sinkhole. The city said a 6-inch water main broke on Tuesday, leaving about 15 people without water and forcing the closure of part of the street. Officials didn’t say how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

July Temperatures - Star Harvey

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss