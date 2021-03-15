FEMA application assistance this week for those hit by Texas winter freeze

HOUSTON (CW39) Many Residents and Businesses still need help recovering after the February Winter Freeze that hit Texas. That’s why Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia is continuing the FEMA Application Assistance Program this week.

On Wednesday, March 17, Thursday March 18th and Saturday March 20, Precinct 2 staff will provide computers, internet access, and guidance (in both English and Spanish), to anyone who needs help applying for FEMA aid. FEMA representatives will also be at the centers to assist applicants.

Help is available at the following Precinct 2 facilities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and operating on the following schedule:



Wednesday, March 17th at Flukinger Community Center (16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview, TX 77530)

Thursday, March 18th at Riley Chambers Community Center (808 Magnolia Ave., Crosby, TX 77532)

Saturday, March 20th at Bay Area Community Center (5002 E. Nasa Pkwy., Seabrook, TX 77586)



Before you arrive, please make sure you do the following to help speed up the process:

Take photos of your damaged home and belongings Make a list of damaged/lost items Create an email address if you do not have one already. Those with insurance are urged to take the same steps as above when filing a claim with their insurance company.

FEMA Applications are available at DisasterAssistance.gov and/or by calling (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585. See printable and shareable flyers on following two pages.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Precinct 2 facilities are still observing CDC guidance and mask/social distancing will be required for anyone who wishes to receive help from this program.

