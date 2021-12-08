HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – Today, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez discussed the operation of the state’s largest jail.

He also included details about a report of a female sergeant assaulted by a county jail inmate.

Plus, a special inspection conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and in-custody deaths.

Press briefing from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on the Harris County Jail. #hounews https://t.co/XaxP9iuPjh

