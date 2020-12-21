Fire Hazards to Avoid During The Holiday Season

HOUSTON (CW39) When it comes to the Holiday Season, many people enjoy the colder temperatures, because it helps them get into the Holiday Spirit. But, when they get too cold, we have to find ways to stay warm.

From space heaters, to fire places to central heating. They all come into play to keep our homes nice and toasty. But, how we use them and other heating sources, is important. There are Safety Tips that we often take for granted. Tips that could save our lives.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with The American Red Cross Gulf Coast Region, to help us learn more about what we should and should not do, to stay warm, during the Holidays.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

For more on other Fire Hazards and additional safety tips this holiday season, check out the American Red Cross Gulf Coast Region Website .