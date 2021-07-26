Fireball? Here’s what you might have seen flash across the Central Texas sky

News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — KXAN viewers are wondering what was falling from the Sunday evening.

Jeremy Ernst sent KXAN this video captured on his dash camera.

The American Meteor Society has several fireball reports from just before 9 p.m. this evening from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

NASA defines a fireball as an “astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.”

Though not confirmed, the reports are considered “pending,” until the society can review them.

The Perseids meteor shower, which is causing frequent and bright meteors to fly through the sky, is ongoing for the Northern Hemisphere until Aug. 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss