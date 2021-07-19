FIRST LOOK: Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston native, and three-time Grammy winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is having the ultimate Hot Girl Summer. She is the latest superstar and first ever rapper to join the ranks of one of the most coveted magazine covers around. – Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021.

Here’s a look at the hot shoot in Miami…

A variety of covers will circulate featuring not only Megan, but tennis champ Naomi Osaka, and model and actress Leyna Bloom. Each will get their own separate SI Swim 2021 issue covers.

A few photos features in the shoot are going around of the local star in a hot yellow cutout one-piece. A fabulous pink number is also in the spread. And it didn’t stop there…

Sports Illustrated featured a few videos of Megan as she shared her thoughts on making history.

In the video series, she shares about her mom, who was also a rapper, and her reaction to Megan’s first attempt at rhyming.

She also spoke about making money in the music business and managing money in the industry.

Another installment from the shoot… More videos.