First United States Smart Pod unveiled in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and local health professionals are hosting a ribbon cutting for the first Smart Pod Unit in the United States today at 1 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center in Aldine.

Mobile ACCESS2Health Unit is an innovative facility that brings much-needed health care access to Precinct 2. As of August, Harris County has confirmed 74,884 COVID-19 cases and 1,288 COVID-related deaths. Harris County Precinct 2 is offering free COVID-19 testings to families to help combat the virus. Click here to register.