Five suspects wanted in “takeover style” robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) A pawn shop in North Houston was the target of a “takeover style” robbery on Tuesday, January 12th, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating five robbery suspects. Take a look at the video released by police.

5 suspects wanted in a 'takeover style' robbery during the middle of the day at a pawn shop near downtown on Jan. 12. Pay close attention to these males and if you know one, call @CrimeStopHOU, remain anonymous, and get PAID! Story->https://t.co/LAYBucwMsk @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/M1EL7EaZnI — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 21, 2021

Robbery investigators say, two unknown men walked into a pawnshop acting as if they wanted to pawn a television at the 3500 block of Houston Avenue. One of the men then pulled out a handgun and forced the employees to the ground. Three additional suspects then entered the store and all five of the suspects began to take the money from the cash registers as well as any valuables from the display cases, according to authorities. The suspects then sped off in a black 2008 Mazda 6 with no front license plate and no registration sticker.

Suspect #1: Black male, black hoodie, black pants, blue cap (possible Chicago Bulls), white gloves, black shoes and silver handgun.

Suspect #2 : Black male, thin build, black hoodie, blue pants, black shoes, black handgun.

Suspect #3 : Black male, thin build, black hoodie, black sweat pants w/logo on left leg. Red covering on face, white gloves and black and white shoes.

Suspect #4 : Black male, large build, gray or greenish jacket and pants, black and white shoes, face covering only showing his eyes, carried a bag with white writing on the strap, and used a hammer.

Suspect #5 : Black male, wore all black, blue face covering, black shoes and had a blue bag.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and get paid up to $5,000, as always your identity will remain anonymous.