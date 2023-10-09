HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in north Houston over the weekend.

This one happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Jensen Drive and Tidwell Road in north Houston.

When officers got there, a pickup truck was upside down with two men inside. One of those men died, while an ambulance took the other man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the man who was driving was driving way too fast and he lost control in a curve.

That sent the truck off the road where it slammed into a power pole, flipped a couple of times, and ended upside down.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the driver may have been drunk or on drugs.