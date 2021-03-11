Food for thought: Watch vs. Warning

HOUSTON (CW39) As we head into severe weather season, we’re taking time this week to remind you of some of the terminology you’ll be hearing over the next few months.

The image above should help make it easy to remember the difference between a watch and a warning. A severe thunderstorm or tornado WATCH means the ingredients are in place for severe storms to take shape. A severe thunderstorm or tornado WARNING means severe weather is happening now.

Speaking of severe weather, a storm system is heading for Texas this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of Texas, west of Austin and Dallas, potentially seeing severe storms Saturday. That severe threat extends east on Sunday, but should remain north of the Houston area.

Even though we’re dodging severe weather, widespread showers and a few general thunderstorms will likely sweep through Houston during the day Sunday.