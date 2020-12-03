UPDATE: “Found safe” Former MLB pitcher missing

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE: HPD says, former MLB Pitcher Roric Harrison was found safe.

The Houston Police Department is trying to locate a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Former Major League Baseball Pitcher, Roric Harrison has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen off Main Street near the Medical Center wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

According to investigators, Harrison is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray hair. He was a pitcher in Major League Baseball back in the 70s.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 832-394-1840.