UPDATE: “Found safe” Former MLB pitcher missing
HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE: HPD says, former MLB Pitcher Roric Harrison was found safe.
The Houston Police Department is trying to locate a missing man with Alzheimer’s.
Former Major League Baseball Pitcher, Roric Harrison has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen off Main Street near the Medical Center wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
According to investigators, Harrison is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray hair. He was a pitcher in Major League Baseball back in the 70s.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 832-394-1840.
