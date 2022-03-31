PUEBLO, Colorado (Nexstar)- Former Odessa firefighter Evan Gaw was sentenced Wednesday by a Colorado judge for the 2020 shooting death of his friend and coworker Michael Mack at a KOA campground.

According to court records, Evan Gaw was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of parole as part of a plea agreement for a charge of Manslaughter. Gaw had initially been charged with Murder. As part of the plea agreement, Gaw agreed he would not request a lesser sentence at a later time.

On November 11, 2020, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at a campground where Gaw and Mack were set to spend the night. Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots followed by a man screaming about shooting his best friend. According to an affidavit, Gaw told deputies he was high at the time of the shooting and gave conflicting accounts of the events that led to the shooting, at one point he said he shot Mack in self-defense.

Following the shooting, the City of Odessa released the following statement, “Odessa Fire Rescue, along with the City of Odessa, would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Mack family. Michael Mack was an outstanding employee and individual, who will be greatly missed.”