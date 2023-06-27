DESTIN, FL. (KIAH) — Former Texans football player Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Baltimore and Arkansas during his five seasons in the NFL, has died.

Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

Mallett was just 35 years-old.