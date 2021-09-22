Fort Bend Co. hosting rent relief event

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As the pandemic continues, many residents are still struggling with job cutbacks and salary reductions. That’s why officials in Fort Bend County say they’re offering millions of dollars in aid to help residents at risk of losing their homes. They’re hosting a rent relief event to offer free services for those facing eviction. It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 23rd from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Vineyard Church on 5015 Grove W Blvd, Stafford TX 77477.
Participants should bring the following documents:
1. Proof of ID
2. Copy of current lease
3. Proof of income
4. Proof of economic hardship (e.g., a layoff letter)
5. Proof of housing instability (e.g., an eviction notice or docket number)
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Lone Star Legal Aid, the AFL-CIO, and Vineyard Church all teamed up to provide the resources for this free event. During a recent rental event in Harris County, more than 1,200 residents were helped.