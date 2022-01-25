FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Fort Bend County has passed a resolution banning massage parlors from the county in an effort to combat human trafficking in the Houston area.

At Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, the county approved the resolution that prohibits massage parlors in Fort Bend, as well as any “business activities which merely serve as a front for criminal activities, including but not limited to, human trafficking, prostitution, and the promotion of prostitution.”

The order states that anyone who owns, operates, funds, or receives profit in a massage parlor in Fort Bend County will be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a $1,000 fine.

The ban comes as Fort Bend County – as well as the whole Houston area – continue to find a way to combat human trafficking.

In September, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office joined with other law enforcement agencies in the county and the state in Operation Lavender, a mission to go after the owners of illicit massage businesses instead of the employees, who are mostly victims of human trafficking.

Over 100 peace officers participated in several arrests in five cities in the county, according to Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton. But no arrests and/or charges were ever made public from the sting operation.

While it is hard to gauge how many illicit massage parlors are in Fort Bend County, Houston is a hotbed for human trafficking. Over 1,000 cases of human trafficking are reported in the Houston area, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the largest for any city in the U.S.